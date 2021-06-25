Two men arrested after returning to Lincoln apartment they had burglarized, police say

Lincoln police arrested a city resident and an Iowa man Thursday after they returned to the same apartment they'd burglarized earlier in the day, according to authorities.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday about a break-in at an apartment near 27th Street and Woods Boulevard. Residents told officers two men with a long gun had forced their way in and left with an Xbox, jewelry, a speaker and around $400.

Then, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded again to Country Club Apartments, where a neighbor reported that the two men had returned.

Bonkiewicz said officers surrounded the apartment and announced their presence. At that point, Dangelo Harris, 22, jumped from the apartment's balcony and ran from officers. After a foot pursuit, Harris was caught and detained, Bonkiewicz said.

The other man, Hunter Bull, 21, also ran from officers and was captured after a foot chase.

The alleged break-in "does not appear to be random," Bonkiewicz said, but any connection remains unclear.