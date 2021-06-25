 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men arrested after returning to Lincoln apartment they had burglarized, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Two men arrested after returning to Lincoln apartment they had burglarized, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Lincoln police arrested a city resident and an Iowa man Thursday after they returned to the same apartment they'd burglarized earlier in the day, according to authorities. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police received a call around 3 a.m. Thursday about a break-in at an apartment near 27th Street and Woods Boulevard. Residents told officers two men with a long gun had forced their way in and left with an Xbox, jewelry, a speaker and around $400.

Then, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded again to Country Club Apartments, where a neighbor reported that the two men had returned. 

Dangelo H. M. Harris

Harris

Bonkiewicz said officers surrounded the apartment and announced their presence. At that point, Dangelo Harris, 22, jumped from the apartment's balcony and ran from officers. After a foot pursuit, Harris was caught and detained, Bonkiewicz said. 

Hunter S. Bull

Bull

The other man, Hunter Bull, 21, also ran from officers and was captured after a foot chase. 

The alleged break-in "does not appear to be random," Bonkiewicz said, but any connection remains unclear. 

Neither man was armed when arrested, but at least one of the men was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to police radio traffic. 

Both Harris and Bull were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Federal judge sentences 2 men to life in prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman
Fire causes an estimated $400K in damage at Fremont pallet supplier
Arrest warrant issued for couple who stole more than $30,000 from hotel neighbor, Lincoln police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stowaway seal gets a free ride in Sweden sailing regatta

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News