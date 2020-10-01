Two men arrested after pursuit in York, Seward counties

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Wisconsin men following a pursuit in York and Seward counties on Wednesday.
At about 7 p.m., a trooper on Interstate 80 saw an eastbound Kia SUV following another vehicle too closely and performed a traffic stop near York at mile marker 353, according to the patrol. The driver provided false identification to the trooper, but the trooper identified the driver using a mobile fingerprint identification device.
After being identified, David Fletcher, 32, of Milwaukee, exited the trooper's cruiser, ran to his vehicle and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Kia fled east reaching speeds of 130 mph. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Goehner exit, lost control at the exit, struck a sign, a fence and an unoccupied truck in the ditch.
Fletcher fled on foot into a cornfield, but the two passengers remaining in the vehicle were transported to the hospital in Seward, where they were medically cleared. One of the passengers, Christopher Barbosa, 30, of Milwaukee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wisconsin.
State patrol K9 units located Fletcher hiding in a tree at approximately 11:45 p.m. Fletcher was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Seward. After being cleared, Fletcher was arrested on suspicion of numerous traffic violations and possession of marijuana.
Fletcher and Barbosa were taken to the York County Jail.
