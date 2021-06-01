 Skip to main content
Two men arrested after fight over gun in backpack at Gateway Mall
Two men arrested after fight over gun in backpack at Gateway Mall

Two men who were at Gateway Mall on Sunday fighting over a gun in a backpack both ended up in jail, according to Lincoln Police.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said responding officers were told by mall employees that the two men had fought after Bukjiok Dobuony tried to steal the other man's backpack. Mall employees told officers there was a gun in the 24-year-old man’s backpack, which mall security picked up as the fight was ongoing.

Spilker said Dobuony, 29, charged at mall security with his fists clenched after they picked up the backpack. 

The man with the backpack was trying to leave the mall as police arrived. Spilker said the officer patted down the man, who by then had secured his backpack, and found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his backpack, though he informed the officer he was a valid concealed carry permit holder.

Spilker said officers saw Dobuony fleeing the mall and detained him.

A group of men who were with the man who owned the backpack told the officer they knew about the gun, and that the fight broke out when Dobuony tried to steal the bag.

Spilker said surveillance video showed Dobuony fighting with the men and trying to forcibly take the backpack.

Dobuony was arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery for attempting to steal the bag from two separate men. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and disturbing the peace. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

The backpack owner was arrested on suspicion of failing to inform the officer of a concealed handgun and disturbing the peace. He was also taken to the county jail.

awegley@journalstar.com

Husker News