Two men arrested after chasing car they thought was involved in shooting

Two men who called Lincoln police Wednesday night to report a shooting were later arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after chasing a car they believed to be involved.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the two men called at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, telling police they were targeted in a shooting as they drove through an alley near 27th and Potter streets.

Spilker said officers found several spent shell casings. As they spoke with police, Charles Pate V, 26, and Michael Nunn, 46, told officers they owned guns and would handle the situation themselves, Spilker said.

About three hours later, Nunn called police and said he was chasing a vehicle he believed was responsible, according to police. Nunn and Pate said they thought the occupants in the Buick they were chasing shot at them again, Spilker said.

Officers contacted Nunn and Pate near Seventh and Benton streets, where Spilker said police saw a loaded handgun in the Cadillac Escalade the men were in.

The occupants of the Buick told police they heard gunfire as Nunn and Pate chased them. Police didn't find a gun in the Buick, Spilker said, and there were no spent shell casings in either car.