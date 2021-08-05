 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men arrested after chasing car they thought shot at them, Lincoln police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Two men arrested after chasing car they thought shot at them, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two men who called Lincoln police on Wednesday night to report a shooting were later arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after chasing a car they believed to be involved. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the two men called at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, telling police they were targeted in a shooting as they drove through an alley near 27th and Potter streets.

Spilker said officers processed the scene and found several spent shell casings. As they spoke with police, Charles N. Pate V, 26, and Michael L. Nunn, 46, told officers they owned guns and would handle the situation themselves, Spilker said.

Omaha man drowns after saving son in East Lake Okoboji

About three hours later, Nunn called police and said he was chasing a vehicle he believed was responsible, according to police. Nunn and Pate said they thought the occupants in the Buick they were chasing shot at them again, Spilker said. 

Officers contacted Nunn and Pate near Seventh and Benton streets, where Spilker said police saw a loaded handgun in the Cadillac Escalade the men were driving. 

The occupants inside the Buick told police they heard gunfire as Nunn and Pate chased them. Police didn't find a gun in the Buick, Spilker said, and there were no spent shell casings in either car. 

Nunn and Pate were arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats. Police are still investigating the initial shooting. 

Man arrested after twice selling stolen windmill blades to undercover deputies, Lancaster County sheriff says
+2 
Police logo 2020
+2 
Michael Nunn

Nunn

 Courtesy photo
+2 
Charles N. Pate V

Pate V

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio to Cuomo: 'Get the hell out.'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News