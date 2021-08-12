 Skip to main content
Two Lincoln women struck by BB pellets in one hour, police say
Two Lincoln women struck by BB pellets in one hour, police say

Lincoln police are investigating after two women, miles apart, were shot with BB guns in the span of an hour on Tuesday night. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the first woman, 39, was struck around 8 p.m. Tuesday when she was getting out of her car in a parking lot near 69th and O streets. 

Then, about an hour later, an unknown person inside an SUV shot a 40-year-old woman who was playing with her children outside her house near 28th and D streets, according to police. 

Spilker said it's unclear if the incidents are related. Police are seeking video footage from nearby businesses and neighbors. 

