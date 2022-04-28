Two Lincoln women lose more than $100,000 in scams

Two different computer-related scams have left Lincoln women with six-figure losses.
In the first case, a 72-year-old Lincoln woman lost more than $100,000 to a computer scam, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday that the woman, who lives in an assisted-living facility, got a pop-up on her computer telling her it was locked and giving her a number to call.
When she did so, a man identifying himself as an Apple support team member told her that her "money was compromised," Wagner said, and she needed to transfer it to cryptocurrency to protect it.
On Wednesday, the woman wired $110,000 from her bank account to a bank account she was given.
Wagner said the sheriff's office is working to see if it can track the wire transfer.
He called what happened to the woman "a shame" and said the situation provides a good lesson for people to check out any sort of phone number that pops up on their computer screen before calling it.
In the second case, the family of a 64-year-old Lincoln woman contacted police after finding out she had given more than $100,000 over a period of several months to a person she met on social media.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said police started investigating the fraud on Monday and the investigation remains ongoing.
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
