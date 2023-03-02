Nearly two months after a 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his wallet and two pairs of shoes by two woman — one of whom he had met on social media — prosecutors have charged two Lincoln woman for their alleged role in the crime.

Alexis Rogers, 20, had been messaging the 26-year-old from a fake Facebook account and made plans to meet him Jan. 6 at his central Lincoln apartment, where he agreed to pay the Lincoln woman for sex, Lincoln Police Investigator Jason Drager said in the affidavit for Rogers' arrest.

Instead, the man arrived home at his apartment near 10th and C streets that morning and found two women — Rogers and 20-year-old Alleniqua Wilson — had already entered his apartment and were holding two pairs of Jordan shoes, according to police.

When the 26-year-old confronted the women, they ripped his wallet from his pants pocket before fleeing with it and the shoes, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said in January. The wallet had $2,000 inside.

Using the photo attached to the fake Facebook account, police identified Rogers as a suspect in the robbery based on prior contacts with her, Drager said in the affidavit.

"The results showed Rogers was a strong suspect based on facial similarities," Drager said in the affidavit.

Police arrested Wilson in late January after she was accused of stealing $1,000 from another man after he agreed to pay her for sex in an unrelated case, Drager said in the affidavit for her arrest.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Rogers' arrest Feb. 2. She was taken into custody in late February and booked at the Lancaster County jail, where she remained as of Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged both women with robbery.

The 26-year-old has not been charged with any crime relating to his apparent solicitation of prostitution.

