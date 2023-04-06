Two teenage boys were taken into custody late Wednesday night — and police shocked one boy, a 16-year-old, with a taser — after the teens twice fled authorities in a stolen car, according to police.

The ordeal began just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a 76-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman reported that their 2021 Subaru Ascent had been stolen from their driveway near 87th and Holdrege streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police utilized Starlink, Subaru's vehicle-tracking technology, to track the SUV to a mobile home park near North First and Adams streets, but the Subaru fled the area when officers tried to pull it over, Kocian said.

About two hours later, at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police again found the SUV, this time near 56th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers deployed stop sticks — also known as spike strips — in an effort to halt the car as it fled authorities again, Kocian said.

After the State Patrol disabled the vehicle, the 15-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger ran from police on foot and ignored officers' commands to stop, Kocian said.

And, police say, the 16-year-old repeatedly reached for his waistband as police gave chase.

A Lincoln Police officer shocked the 16-year-old with a Taser before both teens were taken into custody, Kocian said.

The 15-year-old was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of two counts of flight to avoid arrest and theft by unlawful taking, Kocian said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the 16-year-old to a local hospital for medical evaluation following the taser deployment.

The State Patrol later took both teens to the county's Youth Assessment Center.

