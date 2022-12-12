 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Lincoln Taco Bell employees arrested after fighting customer, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Taco Bell employees were arrested in west Lincoln over the weekend after police allege they fought a 53-year-old man when he refused to leave the fast food chain Saturday night, according to police.

The employees — 18-year-old Lucas Smith and 19-year-old Caleb Baumgartner, both of Lincoln — used an aluminum broom stick and a metal chair to strike the 53-year-old, who declined to leave at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Lucas Smith

Smith
Caleb Baumgartner

Baumgartner

The two teens locked the man out of the Taco Bell, 1440 W. O St., following the altercation, Vollmer said. But then the 53-year-old started striking a glass door, prompting the first call to police, Vollmer said.

Police arrived and arrested all three men, taking them to the Lancaster County Jail.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, and Baumgartner was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a class 2 felony.

Police arrested the 53-year-old, a homeless man who caused $400 in damage to the Taco Bell location, on suspicion of injuring or destroying property of another, a misdemeanor.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

