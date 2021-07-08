Two Lincoln residents shot in drive-by near Holmes Park, police say

Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting sent two Lincoln residents to an area hospital with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers responded Thursday morning to a house northeast of Holmes Park, where a witness reported that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings, multiple bullet holes in a sliding glass door on the west side of the house and a blood trail leading out of the home.

The house was empty, Bonkiewicz said, but a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds soon after.

The woman had two gunshot wounds to both of her thighs, Bonkiewicz said. The man had been shot in his left arm. Bonkiewicz said the pair drove themselves to the hospital together.

Police are investigating the shooting, but Bonkiewicz said the pair appear to have been targeted and that there is no threat to the public at large. LPD does not have any suspects in the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

