Two Lincoln residents die in Richardson County collision

According to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 3:08 p.m. When they arrived at the scene on U.S. 75 2 miles north of the state line, they found a Kia Forte occupied by Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, both of Lincoln, and a Chevrolet Blazer occupied by Patricia Tonar, 74, of Omaha, that had collided head-on.