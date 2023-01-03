 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Lincoln residents cited for firing handguns to celebrate New Year, police say

  • Updated
Police seized three pistols and cited two Lincoln residents after the pair fired the weapons into the air in celebration of the new year early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a mobile home park near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunfire in the area, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who had been firing three handguns into the air, Vollmer said.

Officers recovered three pistols — a 9 mm, a 40-caliber and a 45-caliber — at the scene, Vollmer said.

Both residents were cited with discharging a firearm within city limits, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $500.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

