Two Lincoln residents cited for firing handguns to celebrate New Year, police allege

Police seized three pistols and cited two Lincoln residents after the pair fired the weapons into the air in celebration of the new year early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a mobile home park near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunfire in the area, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who had been firing three handguns into the air, Vollmer alleged.

Officers recovered three pistols — a .9 mm, a 40-caliber and a 45-caliber — at the scene, Vollmer said.

Both residents were cited with discharging a firearm within city limits, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $500.