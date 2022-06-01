 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Lincoln men face charges in connection to December dog fight

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed in connection to a dog fight last December.

The man pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on the charge Tuesday, two days after his arrest.

On Feb. 25, Assistant City Attorney Marcee Brownlee sought a warrant for the man's arrest, based on the affidavit of Bryce Gruhn, an animal control officer for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

In it, Gruhn said on Dec. 11 he was sent to a house at 27th and M streets about a dog fight that had happened there. Lincoln Police had obtained video that showed two dogs, one black and white and the other tan-colored, biting each other between a Ford Crown Victoria and a Dodge pickup with its lights on, with two people standing over them.

They allegedly were the 39-year-old and a 26-year-old, who also has been charged with animal fighting and five other misdemeanors, including allowing a dog to bite a person.

Gruhn said two people who recorded separate videos told him they could hear the men yelling "get him, get him."

He said the video showed one man trying to end the fight, but then releasing his dog again to bite the other dog.

There was blood spatter on the driveway and blood streaks on vehicles parked in the area.

Both men are awaiting trial.

Setting dogs or other animals or fowl on each other, by agreement or otherwise, or in any manner urging or encouraging them to fight, is a violation of Lincoln city code and is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

