Two Lincoln men arrested; robbed group of $20 at gunpoint, police say

A recent knock on the door of a central Lincoln apartment quickly turned into a gunpoint robbery and has since landed two men in jail, according to police. 

Samuel Palma

Palma

Lincoln Police responded on June 23 to the apartment near 10th and G streets, where a 61-year-old man told investigators he opened his apartment door around 5 a.m. that day and encountered three men who soon forced their way inside, police said in court records.

Once there, 23-year-old Samuel Palma accused the apartment's dwellers of owing him money before producing a handgun and using it to strike two men in the head repeatedly, Investigator Patrick Murphy said in the affidavit for Palma's arrest.

The residents of the unit came up with $20 and gave it to Palma, who then left the apartment along with 21-year-old Noah Phillips, Murphy said.

Noah Phillips

Phillips

Police arrested both men Thursday at an apartment near 18th and J streets, taking the men to the Lancaster County jail. 

Prosecutors charged Palma with robbery and second-degree assault. Phillips was charged with two counts of aiding a class 2 felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

