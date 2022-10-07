Two Lincoln men arrested for aiding alleged murder near downtown strip club, police say

Police have arrested two Lincoln men on suspicion of aiding and abetting the alleged first-degree murder outside a downtown strip club Sept. 25, when a 33-year-old man was shot at least five times in an alley near The Foxy Gentlemen's Club and a nearby liquor store, according to authorities.

Prosecutors in September charged 22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher with the first-degree murder of Robert Brannon, who died in the alleyway after suffering gunshot wounds to his left eye, chest, left arm and hip, according to the affidavit for Fletcher's arrest.

And the state has charged Fletcher's mom, 44-year-old Cristel Sabin, with accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence for allegedly destroying Fletcher's clothes and deleting home surveillance footage that showed her son coming and going from their central Lincoln duplex in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, according to court records.

Now, police have arrested the suspect's brother, 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher, and another Lincoln man, 27-year-old Said Salahuddin, for their alleged aid in Brannon's killing, according to jail bookings.

Capt. Todd Kocian said Fletcher, the suspect's brother, was arrested Wednesday morning near Northwest Seventh and P streets on suspicion of accessory to a Class I felony, tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a witness.

Salahuddin was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a residence near North 41st Street and Baldwin Avenue on suspicion of accessory to a Class I felony.

By the time police responded to the alleyway near 1801 O St. at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 25, Fletcher had fled south from the area on foot, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference last month announcing the 22-year-old's arrest.

But Fletcher was captured on surveillance video in close proximity to Brannon in the alley just before the shooting, Lincoln Police Sgt. Kenneth Koziol said in the affidavit for his arrest.

The video shows Brannon lunging at Fletcher before Fletcher pulled a gun and shot several rounds toward Brannon, who returned fire as he fell to the ground, Koziol said in the affidavit.

Ewins said Fletcher stood over Brannon and fired another round into the Omaha man before fleeing.

In the alley where Brannon was killed, investigators found a semiautomatic handgun beneath Brannon's body and shell casings from two different handguns, according to the affidavit.

Police found him at about 10:45 a.m. Monday near 35th and Van Dorn streets, where they arrested Fletcher and took him to the Lancaster County jail, the police chief said.

Fletcher was not armed when he was arrested, Ewins said, and investigators have not found the second handgun thought to have been used in the shootout.