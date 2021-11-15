Two Lincoln men arrested after being found in stolen, spray-painted car, police say

Two Lincoln men were arrested on Friday after police found them, along with suspected methamphetamine, in the back seat of a stolen, spray-painted Toyota in a local hotel parking lot.

The 2019 Corolla, originally white, had been stolen Nov. 1 near 13th and F streets and painted black, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

The car's two occupants — 20-year-old Stacy Wray and 28-year-old Erin Zerfass — were arrested on suspicion of two felonies.

Spilker said officers encountered the two men at around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Sunset Inn and Suites parking lot near the Lincoln Airport, where Wray was holding a pipe that Spilker said he tried to conceal.

The Toyota, worth around $18,000, was found to be stolen, Spilker said. And residue found in the backseat pre-tested positive for meth, according to police.

Wray and Zefrass were both arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance.

The men were taken to the Lancaster County jail.

