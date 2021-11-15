 Skip to main content
Two Lincoln men arrested after being found in stolen, spray-painted car, police say
Two Lincoln men arrested after being found in stolen, spray-painted car, police say

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Two Lincoln men were arrested on Friday after police found them, along with suspected methamphetamine, in the back seat of a stolen, spray-painted Toyota in a local hotel parking lot. 

The 2019 Corolla, originally white, had been stolen Nov. 1 near 13th and F streets and painted black, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Stacy Wray

Wray
Eric Zerfass

Zerfass

The car's two occupants — 20-year-old Stacy Wray and 28-year-old Erin Zerfass — were arrested on suspicion of two felonies. 

Spilker said officers encountered the two men at around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Sunset Inn and Suites parking lot near the Lincoln Airport, where Wray was holding a pipe that Spilker said he tried to conceal. 

The Toyota, worth around $18,000, was found to be stolen, Spilker said. And residue found in the backseat pre-tested positive for meth, according to police. 

Wray and Zefrass were both arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance. 

The men were taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

