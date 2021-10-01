Two Lincoln juvenile detention escapees taken into custody after rolling stolen vehicle, authorities say

Two minors were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after they fled the scene of a crash, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A trooper saw the minors roll a Ford Explorer west of York on Interstate 80 and flee, the Patrol said in a news release. Troopers searched the area and found the minors hiding nearby.

The Explorer was determined to have been stolen.

The minors, who authorities say escaped from a detention facility in Lincoln, were taken to a hospital before being turned over to juvenile probation.

Both were cited for obstructing a peace officer. The driver was also cited for theft by receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

