editor's pick

Two Lincoln apartment units damaged in Tuesday night shooting, police say

  • Updated
A pair of Lincoln apartment units were damaged, but no one was injured, after an unknown vandal fired several rounds from a handgun toward the north Lincoln dwelling Tuesday night, according to police. 

Officers responded to the intersection of Knox and Portia streets around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an area resident reported hearing multiple gunshots, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

Police found "numerous" 9 mm shell casings in the intersection and a damaged door and windows to nearby apartment units, Vollmer said. One apartment had been occupied by a sleeping resident who was not injured in the incident. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

