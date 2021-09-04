 Skip to main content
Two killed, several injured in I-80 crash in north Lincoln
Two killed, several injured in I-80 crash in north Lincoln

Two people were killed Saturday morning in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Emergency crews responded the crash on the interstate near the 27th Street exit at about 9:30 a.m.

The crash involved eight vehicles, with both fatalities from the same vehicle. Five others involved in the crash were transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes, and westbound traffic was shut down at the 27th Street exit for several hours. At least one car was on fire in the interstate after the crash and several other vehicles left the roadway and suffered heavy damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Husker News