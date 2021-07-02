Two killed in Jefferson County crash identified as DeWitt father, son

One of the two people killed in a Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning has been identified.

Michael Taylor, 51, of Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene near Tri County Public Schools, where his Ford Taurus collided with a Dodge Ram around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Taylor's 16-year-old son, who was a front-seat passenger of the car, was later pronounced dead at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, according to the release.