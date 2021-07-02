Two killed in Jefferson County crash identified as DeWitt father, son

One of the two people killed in a Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning has been identified.
Michael Taylor, 51, of Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene near Tri County Public Schools, where his Ford Taurus collided with a Dodge Ram around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.
Taylor's 16-year-old son, who was a front-seat passenger of the car, was later pronounced dead at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, according to the release.
Taylor was traveling eastbound on 725 Road south of Dewitt when he attempted to continue straight across the intersection with Nebraska 103 and collided with a Dodge Ram heading southbound on the highway, according to the release.
34-year-old Colt Feighner, of Wilber, was driving the Dodge. He was not injured in the crash. Authorities think heavy fog may have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation. All parties were wearing seatbelts, according to the release, and alcohol is not suspected as a factor.