Two killed in Interstate 80 crash near Milford, sheriff's office says

Two people are dead after the semi they were in crashed on Interstate 80 near Milford early Thursday morning, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

The individuals, who have not been identified by law enforcement, were heading west when the driver lost control of the semi and overturned at around 3:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Road conditions are thought to have been a factor in the crash as some light snow fell overnight.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident with help from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.