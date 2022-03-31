Two killed in Interstate 80 crash near Milford, sheriff's office says

Two people are dead after the semi they were in crashed on Interstate 80 near Milford early Thursday morning, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
The individuals, who have not been identified by law enforcement, were heading west when the driver lost control of the semi and overturned at around 3:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release.
They were pronounced dead at the scene. Road conditions are thought to have been a factor in the crash as some light snow fell overnight.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident with help from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Just over a year after Simon Blair's death, his family is still grappling with the events of that day. Their grief turned to rage when the woman who pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide was sentenced to probation.
Police conducted a traffic stop and found Terry Christianson with a loaded .357 Magnum 367.7 grams of suspected meth, 28.2 grams of marijuana and $7,125 in cash, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
George Hare, 49, was charged Monday with first-degree assault, use of deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person for his alleged role in the attack Sunday morning.