Two killed in accident in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said.

At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola.

Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in a Chevy Silverado when his truck crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by Nathan Peterson, 44, of Stromsburg.

Swahn's truck caught fire. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The accident is under investigation.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

