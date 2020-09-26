Two Kansas motorcyclists arrested after pursuit across Nebraska

Two Kansas motorcycle riders are in custody after multiple pursuits in central and eastern Nebraska on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The state patrol received a call at about 9:30 a.m. Friday regarding two motorcyclists driving recklessly eastbound on Interstate 80. A trooper located the motorcyclists close to Grand Island and attempted a traffic stop, but they fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit and both motorcyclists accelerated to more than 140 mph. The trooper discontinued the pursuit due to the heavy traffic volume near Aurora.
A few minutes later, the York County Sheriff's Office received a report that a motorcycle crashed at mile marker 342 by the Henderson exit. The motorcyclist that crashed, Samuel Neugebauer, 31, of Overland Park, Kansas was transported to a hospital in Lincoln with serious injuries.
Troopers later on observed the second motorcycle near mile marker 370 and initiated another pursuit. The motorcycle was splitting vehicles, passing on the shoulder of I-80 and traveling more than 130 miles per hour. Once the motorcycle neared Lincoln, troopers in the NSP Aviation Support Division took over, and troopers on the ground pulled back as the pursuit entered Lincoln on U.S. 77.
The NSP helicopter followed the motorcycle along Nebraska 2 until it stopped at a gas station in Palmyra. Troopers arrived on scene and took the motorcycle rider, Alexander Wise, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas, into custody without incident. Troopers found a handgun and several pounds of marijuana in Wise's backpack.
Wise was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, no drug tax stamp and an outstanding warrant from Kansas. Wise was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail. When released from the hospital, Neugebauer will be arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving.
