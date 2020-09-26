Two Kansas motorcyclists arrested after pursuit across Nebraska

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Kansas motorcycle riders are in custody after multiple pursuits in central and eastern Nebraska on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The state patrol received a call at about 9:30 a.m. Friday regarding two motorcyclists driving recklessly eastbound on Interstate 80. A trooper located the motorcyclists close to Grand Island and attempted a traffic stop, but they fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit and both motorcyclists accelerated to more than 140 mph. The trooper discontinued the pursuit due to the heavy traffic volume near Aurora.

A few minutes later, the York County Sheriff's Office received a report that a motorcycle crashed at mile marker 342 by the Henderson exit. The motorcyclist that crashed, Samuel Neugebauer, 31, of Overland Park, Kansas was transported to a hospital in Lincoln with serious injuries.

Troopers later on observed the second motorcycle near mile marker 370 and initiated another pursuit. The motorcycle was splitting vehicles, passing on the shoulder of I-80 and traveling more than 130 miles per hour. Once the motorcycle neared Lincoln, troopers in the NSP Aviation Support Division took over, and troopers on the ground pulled back as the pursuit entered Lincoln on U.S. 77.