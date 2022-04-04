Two juveniles caught burglarizing Lincoln smoke shop, police say

Two teens were referred to juvenile court after Lincoln police found them leaving a smoke shop they had just burglarized early Sunday morning, according LPD.

Investigator Scott Parker said an officer patrolling O Street saw one of the teens leaving Sj's Smoke Shop at about 4 a.m. Sunday, before noticing a storefront window had been damaged.

The officer tried to contact the teenager, who fled on foot with another juvenile.

Police ultimately caught up with and detained the juveniles, who had an undisclosed amount of vape products and had caused $3,500 in damage to the business, Parker said.

Both juveniles, 15 and 16 years old, were referred to juvenile court on suspicion of burglary and released.

It was the second time in three weeks Sj's has been targeted. Burglars shattered a window at the business and stole $5,000 worth of products March 19, according to police.

