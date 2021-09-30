 Skip to main content
Two juvenile detention escapees taken into custody after rolling stolen vehicle, authorities say
Two juvenile detention escapees taken into custody after rolling stolen vehicle, authorities say

Two minors were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after they fled the scene of a crash, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A trooper saw the minors roll a Ford Explorer west of York on Interstate 80 and flee, the Patrol said in a news release. Troopers searched the area and found the minors hiding nearby.

The Explorer was determined to have been stolen.

The minors, who authorities say escaped from a detention facility in Lincoln, were taken to a hospital before being turned over to juvenile probation.

Both were cited for obstructing a peace officer. The driver was also cited for theft by receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

