Two inmates who had COVID-19 die at Lincoln hospital

Two inmates died in a Lincoln hospital Friday and Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The inmates were both men — one was in his 30s and the other was in his 60s.

The inmate in his 30s, who had underlying health conditions, had been convicted of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child in Douglas County. The inmate in his 60s was convicted of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in Platte County.

Neither man's identity will be released, the department said.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation in both instances.

