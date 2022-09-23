 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha

A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which was recovered less than a block away.

He started his sentence of 11 years, eight months to 30 years in April 2014 and was eligible for parole in April 2024. Hurich is 44 years old, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Also missing from the corrections center is Clifford Brown, who is serving just over three years for possession of a controlled substance on a charge out of Dawson County. He is 23, 5-6 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts should contact the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities.

Matthew Hurich

Hurich
Clifford Brown

Brown
