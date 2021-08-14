Two inmates reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Two inmates were reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in the last two days.

Marcina Norris did not return to the facility Friday after leaving her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln, according to a news release. Some of her clothing was found in a nearby parking garage but she could not be located.

Norris began serving her sentence on Dec. 17, 2019. She was sentenced to five and a half to nine years on charges out of Lancaster and Butler counties including first degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, the news release said. Her parole eligibility date is Aug. 23 and her tentative release date is Nov. 21, 2023.

Norris is a 23-year-old Hispanic woman and is 5-foot-3, 136 pounds with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Michael Louis also did not return to the facility Friday evening after his work assignment and he removed his electronic monitoring device, according to a news release.

Louis began his sentence on Nov. 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County including fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.