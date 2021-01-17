 Skip to main content
Two injured in overnight shooting near 10th and A streets
Two injured in overnight shooting near 10th and A streets

Lincoln police are investigating an overnight shooting near 10th and A streets that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of South 10th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to LPD Capt. Danny Reitan. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

A 20-year-old man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, Reitan said.

Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Reitan said police do not have a suspect description and had made no arrests in the case as of Sunday morning.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

