Two injured in overnight shooting near 10th and A streets

Lincoln police are investigating an overnight shooting near 10th and A streets that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of South 10th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to LPD Capt. Danny Reitan. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

A 20-year-old man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, Reitan said.

Both injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Reitan said police do not have a suspect description and had made no arrests in the case as of Sunday morning.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.