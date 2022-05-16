Two injured in northeast Lincoln stabbing Friday night, police say

Two people were transported to a local hospital after they were stabbed in northeast Lincoln following a nondescript argument Friday night, according to police.

Police responded to the area of 56th and Fremont streets at around 8:45 p.m. Friday and found the victims, a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, neither of whom are residents of the area, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The man had one puncture wound in his back, Vollmer said. The woman had been stabbed twice in the abdomen area, he said.

Vollmer said it's unclear how the two victims knew the attacker, but police did not describe the incident as a random stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.

