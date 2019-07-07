Law enforcement officials in Jefferson County on Sunday evening arrested two individuals wanted in a possible homicide in Fairbury last week.
In an update on Facebook, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen said 25-year-old Jerry W. Gilbert and 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable, both of Odessa, Texas, were arrested after a short standoff when the two barricaded themselves inside a house in Fairbury.
A later news release said Gilbert "has been identified in connection to the possible homicide investigation." Authorities said they have determined a third individual originally being sought in the case, Justin Crenshaw, was not involved.
Sorensen said area banks were under guard earlier Sunday because authorities had information indicating the suspects were considering a bank robbery before leaving the area. The house in which the two suspects were found was also being searched.
He also said officials are still looking for a 2013 silver Honda with Texas license plate number CVZ4221 and the possible victim.
The sheriff's office said that on Thursday, an officer with the Beatrice Police Department was given information about a shooting that had occurred at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury. The officer received names of possible suspects and a description of a vehicle that was involved.
Early Saturday morning a suspected vehicle was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and the driver, 23-year-old Trey Saathoff of Diller, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.
The vehicle was seized and investigators found evidence that confirmed the information that was given to the Beatrice police. A crime scene was also located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-422-1494.