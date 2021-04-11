Two in critical condition after crash in southwestern Lancaster County

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in southwestern Lancaster County on Saturday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Nebraska 33. The Sheriff's Office said a southbound Chrysler 200 ran through a stop sign on Southwest 14th Street and was then struck by an eastbound Chevy Silverado in the intersection.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch.

All four people in the Chrysler were transported to the hospital, with two in critical condition and two in stable condition.

The two people in the Chevy pickup were treated and released with minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said seat belts were being used by the occupants of the pickup, and it's unknown if seat belts were used by those in the Chrysler.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

