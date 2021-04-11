 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two in critical condition after crash in southwestern Lancaster County
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Two in critical condition after crash in southwestern Lancaster County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in southwestern Lancaster County on Saturday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Nebraska 33. The Sheriff's Office said a southbound Chrysler 200 ran through a stop sign on Southwest 14th Street and was then struck by an eastbound Chevy Silverado in the intersection.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch.

All four people in the Chrysler were transported to the hospital, with two in critical condition and two in stable condition.

The two people in the Chevy pickup were treated and released with minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said seat belts were being used by the occupants of the pickup, and it's unknown if seat belts were used by those in the Chrysler.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

Prosecutor appeals not guilty verdict for Ashland attorney who brought gun to Hall of Justice
Lincoln woman accused of causing life-threatening head injury to 10-month-old girl
Crash logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News