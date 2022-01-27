Two hospitalized after stabbing in Lincoln leads police to hanging man

Lincoln police responding to a report of a stabbing near 30th and E streets Wednesday night found a woman with lacerations on her body and a man hanging from a rope, according to the police department.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said when officers arrived to the house around 7 p.m. Wednesday, they heard a woman screaming inside, and later found the 32-year-old with multiple stab wounds.

In the house's basement, police found a 37-year-old man hanging, Vigil said.

Officer attempted life-saving measures before Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported both parties to a local hospital in critical condition. Vigil said their condition remained critical Thursday morning.

Crime scene technicians are gathering evidence at the home, and an investigation is ongoing.

Vigil declined to say who made the initial phone call to police, reporting that the woman was stabbed. He said the woman lives in the house at 30th and E streets but that the man lives elsewhere.

The relationship between the man and woman is unknown, Vigil said.

