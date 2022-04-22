Two hospitalized after southeast Lincoln house fire, officials say

Rescue crews transported two people to a local hospital early Friday morning after they suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns in a southeast Lincoln house fire shortly after midnight, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said a married couple who lived in the home were hospitalized after the husband reentered the burning house near 56th and Otoe streets to help his wife escape.

Firefighters arrived to the scene, a block south of Van Dorn Street, shortly after 12:09 a.m., Gegg said. Crews encountered fire on arrival and knocked down the flames quickly, but the family will have to be relocated, he said.

An exact damage estimate wasn't available at 8 a.m. Friday.

Gegg said he wasn't sure what caused the fire. Inspector Damon Robbins, who investigated the incident, could not immediately be reached for comment.

