Two garages destroyed in overnight fire in central Lincoln

An early morning blaze destroyed two garages on Thursday, Lincoln Fire & Rescue reported.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of South 24th Street at 2:30 a.m., where the occupants of adjacent structures had evacuated, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Firefighters were successful in containing the fire to the garage spaces and preventing it from spreading, Crist said. An apartment building and home adjacent to the garages was not damaged.

Firefighters estimated damage to the garages at $20,000.