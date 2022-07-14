Two garages destroyed in overnight fire in central Lincoln

An early morning fire destroyed two garages near 24th and L streets.
Courtesy photo
An early morning blaze destroyed two garages on Thursday, Lincoln Fire & Rescue reported.
Firefighters were called to the 400 block of South 24th Street at 2:30 a.m., where the occupants of adjacent structures had evacuated, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.
Courtesy photo
Firefighters were successful in containing the fire to the garage spaces and preventing it from spreading, Crist said. An apartment building and home adjacent to the garages was not damaged.
Firefighters estimated damage to the garages at $20,000.
Seven years ago: Fire consumes La Mexicana in downtown Lincoln
La Mexicana fire
Smoke rises from a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter opens a hydrant as crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, earlier this year.
TED KIRK/Journal Star file photo
La Mexicana fire
Lincoln firefighters battle heat and smoke as they fight a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Onlookers record a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter pours water on the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A crowd gathered to watch a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Smoke fills 17th Street from a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Fire fills All That Hair, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Crews battled a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, for several hours on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Flames shoot from the door of Alsulatan Lounge at 17th and P streets on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Firefighters battle a fire at La Mexicana, 1637 P St.
TED KIRK / Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Firefighters battle a fire at La Mexicana, 1637 P St.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Smoke billows from La Mexicana, 1637 P St., Monday afternoon.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
Fire
Lincoln Fire and Rescue works a three-alarm fire at La Mexicana, 17th and P streets.
RILEY JOHNSON/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Flames shoot from the door of Alsulatan Lounge at 17th and P streets on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter walks in the alley at the scene of a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Lincoln firefighters signal to move the aerial ladders as they try to control a fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
Fire crews were honored for saving a dog from the fire at La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on April 13.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
La Mexicana fire
Fire erupts from the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
La Mexicana fire
A Lincoln firefighter directs his hose on the roof of La Mexicana Market & Restaurant, 17th and P streets, on Monday.
TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star
