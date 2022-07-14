 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two garages destroyed in overnight fire in central Lincoln

Garage fire in east Lincoln

An early morning fire destroyed two garages near 24th and L streets.

An early morning blaze destroyed two garages on Thursday, Lincoln Fire & Rescue reported.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of South 24th Street at 2:30 a.m., where the occupants of adjacent structures had evacuated, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Garage fire in east Lincoln

An early morning fire destroyed two garages near 24th and L streets.

Firefighters were successful in containing the fire to the garage spaces and preventing it from spreading, Crist said. An apartment building and home adjacent to the garages was not damaged.

Firefighters estimated damage to the garages at $20,000.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

