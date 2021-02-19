 Skip to main content
Two from Lincoln and Denton arrested after high-speed chase across three counties
Two from Lincoln and Denton arrested after high-speed chase across three counties

Two Lancaster County residents were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase extending from Gretna to Syracuse. 

Steven Luedtke, 45, from Denton, and Christine Tannehill, 35, from Lincoln, were arrested after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a chase in a stolen car, spokesman Cody Thomas said.

A trooper first spotted the Nissan Rogue without license plates, which matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen in Lincoln, speeding on Interstate 80, according to a news release.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop after the car exited onto Nebraska 31, Thomas said, but the SUV sped southbound, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

The state patrol tracked the vehicle by air as it continued southbound on Nebraska 50. Troopers deployed stop sticks to slow the car, which eventually came to a stop north of Nebraska 2 near Syracuse. 

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody, and troopers found multiple controlled substances and a knife in the car, the State Patrol said. 

The driver, Luedtke, was arrested on suspicion of several drug, theft, weapons and driving charges, while Tannehill was taken into custody on weapons and drug charges.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

