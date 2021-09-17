Two former South Beltway workers arrested for construction thefts, sheriff says

Heob and Wadlow, a Missouri man, were both booked at the Lancaster County jail on Thursday.

"A lot of man hours (were) needed to get the evidence that we needed to locate those suspects and then to recover that equipment," Wagner said, lauding the work of investigators.

The first theft played out between June 24 and 25, when a $100,000 flatbed semi trailer and a $50,000 attachment were stolen from the construction zone near South 38th Street, Wagner said then. They were towed 13 blocks to the construction site near South 25th Street, where thieves loaded a pair of bulldozers — worth $50,000 each — onto the stolen trailer.

Months later, on Sept. 3, employees with three different contractors reported equipment stolen from the Standing Bear site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road, including two skid loaders, three attachments and various hand tools, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said then.

The incidents were the two largest examples in a string of construction site thefts that has plagued the Lincoln area for much of the summer — and, at the Beltway project, even longer.