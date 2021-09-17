 Skip to main content
Two former South Beltway workers arrested for construction thefts, sheriff says
Two former South Beltway workers arrested for construction thefts, sheriff says

  • Updated
South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21

Construction of the South Beltway is seen in this photo taken from South 54th Street looking east on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. 

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Nearly three months after thieves took $250,000 worth of construction equipment in one night from worksites along Lincoln's expansive South Beltway, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has arrested two former contractors who worked on the project.

Zachary Heob

Heob
Bailey Wadlow

Wadlow

Zachary Heob, 37, and Bailey Wadlow, 25, were arrested on suspicion of two counts each of theft by unlawful taking for the June theft at the construction site near South 38th Street. The pair was also arrested for their alleged role in taking $70,000 in equipment from the Standing Bear High School construction site earlier this month, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

In all, Wagner said Heob and Wadlow stole two bulldozers, two skid loaders and a flatbed semi trailer with attachment from the two construction sites — equipment worth a total of $320,000. All but one skid loader was recovered, Wagner said.

The equipment was recovered and the pair was arrested in Missouri, Wagner said. The arrests followed a weekslong investigation that sent a sheriff's deputy to the southeast corner of Missouri, where he remained on Friday seeking an arrest warrant on a third suspect, Wagner said.

Heob and Wadlow, a Missouri man, were both booked at the Lancaster County jail on Thursday.

"A lot of man hours (were) needed to get the evidence that we needed to locate those suspects and then to recover that equipment," Wagner said, lauding the work of investigators.

The first theft played out between June 24 and 25, when a $100,000 flatbed semi trailer and a $50,000 attachment were stolen from the construction zone near South 38th Street, Wagner said then. They were towed 13 blocks to the construction site near South 25th Street, where thieves loaded a pair of bulldozers — worth $50,000 each — onto the stolen trailer.

Months later, on Sept. 3, employees with three different contractors reported equipment stolen from the Standing Bear site near 70th Street and Saltillo Road, including two skid loaders, three attachments and various hand tools, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said then.

The incidents were the two largest examples in a string of construction site thefts that has plagued the Lincoln area for much of the summer — and, at the Beltway project, even longer.

Burglars stole about $3,000 worth of various tools and supplies from a construction site southwest of Lincoln last week, near Southwest 12th Street and West Foreman Road, according to the sheriff's office.

And thefts at construction sites along the South Beltway over the past 14 months have totaled at least $345,000. Combined, the thefts have left a laundry list of victims that include at least four private contractors and the state Department of Transportation.

Now, though, the once-stolen machines that accounted for most of the losses have been recovered — something Wagner said he never expected.

"I'll be honest with you," he said. "My first inclination was these things were stolen to order — you know, they had a buyer for them, stole them and got rid of 'em.

"I was shocked we recovered them."

