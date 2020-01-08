Two ex-Huskers formally charged in woman's reported sexual assault

Two former Husker football players have been formally charged with first-degree sexual assault in connection to a 19-year-old woman's report she was raped by the two in August.
Katerian LeGrone, 19, and Andre Hunt, 20, are expected to appear in Lancaster County Court on Thursday. Both have been out on bail.
Lincoln police had previously arrested LeGrone on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and Hunt for aiding and abetting in the same case, but the Lancaster County Attorney's Office filed first-degree sexual assault charges against both men Wednesday.
Hunt’s attorney, Carlos Monzon, said he was surprised and disappointed by the more serious charge. "I know that Mr. Hunt did not do anything wrong or illegal," he said Wednesday.
He said Hunt, of Palmdale, California, is no longer enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In a probable-cause affidavit, Lincoln police said they were called Aug. 25 to Bryan West Campus, where a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by both men at their apartment that day.
Hunt originally told police he'd had consensual sex with the woman, but both said LeGrone did not have sex with her. During a second voluntary interview with police, both changed their original statements and said they'd both had consensual sex with her, the affidavit says.
The woman, a 19-year-old UNL student, told police she did not resist because she felt pressured and uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.
Police collected DNA evidence from both men. Results from the woman's sexual assault kit taken at the hospital show two male DNA profiles, and neither Hunt nor LeGrone can be excluded, according to police investigators.
Both men also consented to having their cellphones searched. Police say LeGrone, of Atlanta, had searched the internet on his phone for "lying on statement of sexual assault" and "how is saliva detected during sexual assault."
There was also reportedly a text conversation between LeGrone and Hunt about telling the truth.
Hunt sent a text to LeGrone that read "We gotta tell the truth bruh they gonna find out it you had sex wit her." LeGrone responds, "No bruh." And also, "They not gone find out don't panic bruh just chill."
The two were suspended from the team Aug. 26, a day after the incident.
On Dec. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., police went to the off-campus apartment where LeGrone and Hunt lived and arrested them in connection with the woman's report. But formal charges were not filed until Wednesday, the day before the two were to appear back in Lancaster County Court.
Police have also said they are investigating similar allegations against LeGrone and Hunt made following news in December that the two had been suspended from UNL for 2½ years as a result of a Title IX report.
According to the report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines," the suspensions were for allegedly violating the university's sexual misconduct policies.
That investigation concluded that the "greater weight of the evidence" supported that the two men "engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies.”
