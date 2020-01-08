Two ex-Huskers formally charged in woman's reported sexual assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman, a 19-year-old UNL student, told police she did not resist because she felt pressured and uncomfortable, according to the affidavit.

Police collected DNA evidence from both men. Results from the woman's sexual assault kit taken at the hospital show two male DNA profiles, and neither Hunt nor LeGrone can be excluded, according to police investigators.

Both men also consented to having their cellphones searched. Police say LeGrone, of Atlanta, had searched the internet on his phone for "lying on statement of sexual assault" and "how is saliva detected during sexual assault."

There was also reportedly a text conversation between LeGrone and Hunt about telling the truth.

Hunt sent a text to LeGrone that read "We gotta tell the truth bruh they gonna find out it you had sex wit her." LeGrone responds, "No bruh." And also, "They not gone find out don't panic bruh just chill."

The two were suspended from the team Aug. 26, a day after the incident.

On Dec. 10, shortly after 5 p.m., police went to the off-campus apartment where LeGrone and Hunt lived and arrested them in connection with the woman's report. But formal charges were not filed until Wednesday, the day before the two were to appear back in Lancaster County Court.