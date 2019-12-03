Two early morning drive-by shootings investigated in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating two early morning drive-by shootings in different parts of town this week. No one was injured.

Sgt. Angela Sands said the first was reported at 7 a.m. Monday after a 21-year-old man woke up and found a bullet hole in the front door and broken glass from an interior door at the home near 14th and Fairfield streets.

He lives there with three roommates in their 20s. Sands said one of the others told police he heard breaking glass around 3 a.m., when police think it happened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sands said the second shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 16th and Washington streets. A 35-year-old woman on her front porch told police she saw a passenger in a passing car fire a single shot at an unoccupied house.

Sands said investigators were checking video surveillance in both cases to see if it could lead to suspects and asked anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.