Two early morning car fires, school vandalism investigated in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating whether two fires and a vandalism at an elementary school early Tuesday in the area of South 70th and A streets may be related.

The first happened at 2:19 a.m.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said firefighters arrived to find a 2014 Buick LaCrosse fully engulfed, the result of a suspected electrical issue. The car was a total loss.

About 40 minutes later, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Roanoke Court about another car fire, this time a 1999 Honda Accord. Vollmer said a text book on the floor in the backseat had been lit on fire but was quickly put out, causing $800 damage.

He said just after 4 a.m. firefighters went to nearby Morley Elementary School, a mile away, when a fire alarm sounded. There was no fire but police reported a fire extinguisher had been discharged in the hallways, a ceramic bust broken, an exit sign damaged, as well as interior windows and drywall in the library.

Damage was estimated at $1,750.

Vollmer said police are looking into whether the crimes are related, given their proximity in time and location.