Two dogs stolen from front yard in northeast Lincoln, police say

Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man reported his two dogs, Cuddles and Oliver, stolen from his front yard in northeast Lincoln on Monday.

Witnesses told officers that a man driving a blue Jeep in a state of moderate disrepair stopped his vehicle near 72nd and Thurston streets at around 4 p.m. Monday, before the two dogs jumped in the car, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The witnesses said the unknown man mentioned taking the dogs to his farm, according to police.

Cuddles is a 4-year-old golden retriever with burnt-red hair. Oliver, who is 4 months old, is a Siberian husky with salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes.

The owner said the dogs had gotten out of his gated backyard during Tuesday's rainfall. In a Facebook post on a local lost pets page, the 39-year-old said the man who took his dogs used human food to lure them into the Jeep.

Police don't have any suspects in the case, which Vollmer said is being investigated as a larceny.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.