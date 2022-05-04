 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Two dogs found after reported stolen from yard in northeast Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two dogs who were reported stolen from a front yard in northeast Lincoln on Monday have been located, according to police. 

Cuddles and Oliver were missing from their 39-year-old owner for less than 24 hours after a man driving a blue Jeep in a state of moderate disrepair stopped his vehicle near 72nd and Thurston streets at around 4 p.m. Monday and left with the dogs, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Witnesses told police the unknown man mentioned taking the dogs to his farm. Instead, they were recovered on Tuesday. 

The owner said the dogs had gotten out of his gated backyard during Tuesday's rainfall. In a Facebook post on a local lost pets page, the 39-year-old said the man who took his dogs used human food to lure them into the Jeep. 

Jury finds 27-year-old Malmo man guilty of first-degree murder of fiancée
Lincoln man charged with first-degree assault for New Year's Eve attack, police say
UNL forensic science students will get hands-on experiences in new crime scene house
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Star Wars' fan exhibit makes May 4th a special day in NY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News