Two dogs found after reported stolen from yard in northeast Lincoln, police say

Two dogs who were reported stolen from a front yard in northeast Lincoln on Monday have been located, according to police.

Cuddles and Oliver were missing from their 39-year-old owner for less than 24 hours after a man driving a blue Jeep in a state of moderate disrepair stopped his vehicle near 72nd and Thurston streets at around 4 p.m. Monday and left with the dogs, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Witnesses told police the unknown man mentioned taking the dogs to his farm. Instead, they were recovered on Tuesday.

The owner said the dogs had gotten out of his gated backyard during Tuesday's rainfall. In a Facebook post on a local lost pets page, the 39-year-old said the man who took his dogs used human food to lure them into the Jeep.

