Two cut after confronting man accused of threatening 17-year-old girl with a knife at Lincoln bus stop

A 42-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a teenage girl at a bus stop with a knife and relatives returned to confront him.

Police say it ended in a struggle between the three just before 3 p.m. at Pentzer Park at 27th and Fair streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there about a woman screaming that a man had a knife and got there to find a man being restrained by others.

They arrested Ryan Wiess, who still had a knife in his hand, on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats.

Spilker said police learned a 17-year-old girl had been at a bus stop when a stranger, allegedly Wiess, threatened her with a knife. When she got home, she told relatives, who found Wiess still at the park.

When the teen's 44-year-old uncle and his 37-year-old fiancee confronted the stranger, they both ended up with cuts, she said. They were treated at the park by Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers.

