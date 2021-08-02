Two critically injured in 'targeted' shooting in parking area at Edgewood Center

Two people were hit in what Lincoln police described as a targeted shooting Monday in a parking area of the Edgewood Shopping Center in southeast Lincoln.

The two victims were in critical condition late Monday evening, said Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m.

The investigation is in its early stages, but Dilsaver said there is no threat to the public. The suspect or suspects, however, remain at large.

At 10 p.m., a black Mercedes remained parked -- its lights still illuminated -- in an otherwise empty lot next to the Edgewood Cinema and not far from the Target at the shopping mall located near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Even as officers investigated in a cordoned off area near the sedan, customers headed in and out of the Target, and moviegoers, too, were seen leaving the theater only steps away.

It's unclear if anyone near the theater or retail store witnessed the shooting. Police offered no further details, including if the shots were fired from a vehicle or if the victims were in a vehicle when they were hit.

Police are expected to provide more information on Tuesday morning.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Zach Hammack Education reporter/Night content coordinator Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today