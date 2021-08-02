 Skip to main content
Two critically injured in 'targeted' shooting in parking area at Edgewood Center
Two people were hit in what Lincoln police described as a targeted shooting Monday in a parking area of the Edgewood Shopping Center in southeast Lincoln.

The two victims were in critical condition late Monday evening, said Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m.

The investigation is in its early stages, but Dilsaver said there is no threat to the public. The suspect or suspects, however, remain at large.

At 10 p.m., a black Mercedes remained parked -- its lights still illuminated -- in an otherwise empty lot next to the Edgewood Cinema and not far from the Target at the shopping mall located near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Even as officers investigated in a cordoned off area near the sedan, customers headed in and out of the Target, and moviegoers, too, were seen leaving the theater only steps away.

It's unclear if anyone near the theater or retail store witnessed the shooting. Police offered no further details, including if the shots were fired from a vehicle or if the victims were in a vehicle when they were hit.

Police are expected to provide more information on Tuesday morning.

A Google Earth image shows the area where police are investigating a shooting between the Target and Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.
