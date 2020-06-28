You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two children reported missing from rural Lincoln home; baby may need medical attention
View Comments
breaking top story

Two children reported missing from rural Lincoln home; baby may need medical attention

{{featured_button_text}}
Benito

17-year-old Dominga Benito and 1-year-old Elver Benito

 LSO

Officers are asking for public assistance in locating two children who went missing early Sunday morning, one of whom may be in need of medical attention, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

Dominga Benito, 17, and Elver Benito, 1, went missing from their rural Lincoln home. They may be in the Fremont area.

The siblings are not believed to be in criminal danger, but Elver has a medical issue that requires regular treatment, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

Elver has short black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweats and a gray sweatshirt. He has a medical condition that puts him at risk.

Elver is believed to be with his mother, 17-year-old Dominga Benito. She is a runaway who is 5-foot, 175 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500.

Three-vehicle crash in Friend leaves one person dead
Nebraska couple gets 6 years for locking boy in basement
Kearney teacher who was walking dies in crash after 16-year-old drives on curb
Aunt of suspect charged in Lincoln teen's slaying now facing tampering charge

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News