Two children reported missing from rural Lincoln home; baby may need medical attention

Officers are asking for public assistance in locating two children who went missing early Sunday morning, one of whom may be in need of medical attention, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Dominga Benito, 17, and Elver Benito, 1, went missing from their rural Lincoln home. They may be in the Fremont area.

The siblings are not believed to be in criminal danger, but Elver has a medical issue that requires regular treatment, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Elver has short black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweats and a gray sweatshirt. He has a medical condition that puts him at risk.

Elver is believed to be with his mother, 17-year-old Dominga Benito. She is a runaway who is 5-foot, 175 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500.

