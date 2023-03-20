The story of a Ukrainian student, a former Lincoln coach and a promise kept; dark days for lovers of the white pages; opening day for Husker football spring camp.
A monthslong investigation into the repeated theft of walk-in cooler panels from a north Lincoln sports bar ended with the arrest of two Ceresco men Sunday, according to police.
William Rader, 35, and Dillon Salvo, 28, are in jail after investigators found $59,000 worth of stolen cooler panels at a residence in Ceresco while serving a warrant there Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
Rader
Lancaster County jail
Salvo
Lancaster County jail
Police fielded reports of stolen cooler panels from Lil Risky's, a north Lincoln sports bar, three separate times starting Dec. 27, when the recently opened bar was still under construction, Vollmer said.
Rader and Salvo are accused of possession $15,000 worth of panels in December and another $30,000 worth of panels Jan. 18.
Thieves returned to the bar, at 4620 Bair Avenue, for a third time Feb. 15, when another $14,000 worth of cooler panels were reported stolen, Vollmer said.
LPD and Nebraska State Patrol investigators found all of the stolen panels Sunday in Ceresco and arrested both men on suspicion of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Police took both men to the Lancaster County jail.
