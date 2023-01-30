 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Two central Lincoln homes damaged by weekend fires, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two fires caused extensive damage to a pair of central Lincoln homes late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to officials.

The first fire broke out near 29th and Vine streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, causing $250,000 in damage to the structure, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Two residents and a dog had evacuated from the house by the time crews arrived Sunday night, Crist said. Firefighters found another dog amid a search of the house and handed the animal over to Lincoln's Animal Control Department, Crist said.

The cause of the fire, which started on the house's porch before spreading into the home, remains under investigation, Crist said. Smoke and fire damage forced the residents to relocate, she said.

Less than three hours after the fire at 29th and Vine streets, Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a converted house near 29th and D streets, where a fire broke out at around 1 a.m. Monday, Crist said.

People are also reading…

Three residents and a dog had evacuated the pair of apartment units at 2930 D St. by the time crews arrived Monday morning, Crist said.

The fire  which was caused by a cigarette discarded in a second-story bedroom — caused $30,000 in damage and forced residents of both apartment units to relocate.

No one was injured in either blaze.

Crete welcomes home firefighter who had been hospitalized for months
'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year
Nebraska teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Ever wonder what it means for a wildfire to be contained or controlled? If a fire that's burning is 85% contained, that doesn't mean the fire is almost out.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN pushes for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News