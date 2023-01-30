Two central Lincoln homes damaged by weekend fires, officials say

Two fires caused extensive damage to a pair of central Lincoln homes late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to officials.

The first fire broke out near 29th and Vine streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, causing $250,000 in damage to the structure, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Two residents and a dog had evacuated from the house by the time crews arrived Sunday night, Crist said. Firefighters found another dog amid a search of the house and handed the animal over to Lincoln's Animal Control Department, Crist said.

The cause of the fire, which started on the house's porch before spreading into the home, remains under investigation, Crist said. Smoke and fire damage forced the residents to relocate, she said.

Less than three hours after the fire at 29th and Vine streets, Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a converted house near 29th and D streets, where a fire broke out at around 1 a.m. Monday, Crist said.

Three residents and a dog had evacuated the pair of apartment units at 2930 D St. by the time crews arrived Monday morning, Crist said.

The fire — which was caused by a cigarette discarded in a second-story bedroom — caused $30,000 in damage and forced residents of both apartment units to relocate.

No one was injured in either blaze.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action