Two cars stolen from Lincoln auto dealer over weekend
editor's pick alert

Two cars stolen from Lincoln auto dealer over weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Lincoln police are searching for two BMWs stolen from the lot of Winner's Circle Auto Center sometime over the weekend.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said a dark blue 2018 BMW 7 Series and a black 1999 BMW M Series both went missing from the lot near West O Street and Northwest Roundhouse Drive sometime between Saturday evening and Monday morning. The cars are valued at about $44,000 combined.

Spilker said one of the business' exterior windows was broken, and a garage door and interior office door had been damaged. The damage totaled about $4,000. 

Officers are seeking surveillance footage from the area, and an investigation is ongoing. 

